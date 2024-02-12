Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,248 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

