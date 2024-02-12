Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 80.4%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Yunji Stock Down 3.3 %
YJ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491. Yunji has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 17.49%.
Yunji Company Profile
Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
