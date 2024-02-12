Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 80.4%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Yunji Stock Down 3.3 %

YJ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491. Yunji has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 17.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 161.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Yunji by 272.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 596,669 shares during the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

