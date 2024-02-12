Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZIONL traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $25.62. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

