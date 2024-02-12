T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,478,114 shares of company stock worth $401,983,851. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

TMUS stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.38. 314,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,322. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day moving average is $147.83. The company has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

