SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.66. The company had a trading volume of 65,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $129.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

