Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 657,170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 426,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 405,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,221. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

