SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.09. 59,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

