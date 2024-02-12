Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.68. 13,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $225.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.