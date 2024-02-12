LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.12% of LKQ worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

