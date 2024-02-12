Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.05. 71,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

