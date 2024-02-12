Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Trims Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,273,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 258,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,079 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,780. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

