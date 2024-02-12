Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires Shares of 74,216 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $705,000.

NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.10. 24,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,148. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

