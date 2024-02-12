US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Down 94.5% in January

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the January 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBIL stock remained flat at $50.01 on Monday. 16,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

