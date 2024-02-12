Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Up 353.8% in January

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, an increase of 353.8% from the January 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 126,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

