F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $204.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $186.61 on Friday. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.57.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in F5 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in F5 by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in F5 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in F5 by 6.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

