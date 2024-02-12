OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. OneMain has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

