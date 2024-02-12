Qualys’ (QLYS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $190.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

