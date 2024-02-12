Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $180.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.57.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average is $169.40.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,041,000 after buying an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,744,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

