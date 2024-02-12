Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $103.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.36.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
GWRE opened at $117.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
