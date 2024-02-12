Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.36.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Spotify Technology by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $240.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.29. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $114.64 and a 52 week high of $248.67. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

