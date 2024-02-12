Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.13.

NET stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $3,730,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $3,730,788.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 889,020 shares of company stock worth $68,637,610. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,448,000 after acquiring an additional 395,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

