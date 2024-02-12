Barclays Increases Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $86.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.75.

NYSE PFGC opened at $71.71 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

