Citigroup Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $73.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.90.

PYPL opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

