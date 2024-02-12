PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.91 on Thursday. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

