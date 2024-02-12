State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.83.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.84 on Monday. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

