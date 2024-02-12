Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ITW opened at $255.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.70 and a 200-day moving average of $244.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.