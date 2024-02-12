Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $170.90

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of ILMN opened at $137.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.59.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

