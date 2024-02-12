KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $14.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

