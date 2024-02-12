Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $116.67

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.60.
APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
