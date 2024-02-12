Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949 in the last three months. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,718,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after buying an additional 712,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 111,461 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

