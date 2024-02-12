Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $41.25

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Evolent Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.49. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

