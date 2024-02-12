Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Macquarie from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.27. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 1,336 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $125,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

