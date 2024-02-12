Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAA. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.26.

Shares of MAA opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.62. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $173.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,491,000 after buying an additional 74,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,500,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

