Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Susquehanna

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.60 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after buying an additional 180,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $246,906,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

