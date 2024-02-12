Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.76.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $594,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

