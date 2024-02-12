Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

National Bankshares cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.87.

NYSE LSPD opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

