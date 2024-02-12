ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.07. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

