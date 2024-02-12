KeyCorp Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $68.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $58.15 on Friday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.