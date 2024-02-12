Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) PT Raised to $8.50

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $152,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,713,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 211.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 307.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 450,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 109.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 429,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Iteris by 333.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 273,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

