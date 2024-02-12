BMO Capital Markets Increases Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $80.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.75.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.