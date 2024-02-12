Citigroup Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $286.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $253.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.94.

NYSE NSC opened at $254.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.82. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

