Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) PT Raised to $408.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $382.00 to $408.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MUSA. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $395.60.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $393.71 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $404.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 24.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Murphy USA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

