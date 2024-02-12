The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

