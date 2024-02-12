The Goldman Sachs Group Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,170.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $981.65 and a 200 day moving average of $954.27. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,074.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

