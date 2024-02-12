The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $27.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,837,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

