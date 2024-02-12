Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $171.85 on Monday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

