Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $25.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of KMT opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kennametal by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

