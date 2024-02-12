Barclays Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $204.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $192.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.63. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

