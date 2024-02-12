Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) PT at $271.69

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $270.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.31. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $271.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.