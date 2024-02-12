NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NYSE NS opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

